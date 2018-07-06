Revealed: Despite Police Protest In Maiduguri, The CP MOPOL Is Yet To Visit Borno

According to Vanguard, investigation has revealed that following last Monday’s protest by mobile policemen in Maiduguri over non-payment of six months allowances, Commissioner of Police in-charge of Police Mobile Force is yet to visit state command headquarters as ordered by Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

It will be recalled that aggrieved mobile policemen, mainly rank and file, stormed Borno State Police Command and barricaded major highways, insisting that their allowances be paid with immediate effect or they would continue to disrupt socio economic activities in the city and other official duties at the state police command.

A senior police officer at the state command who is not authorised to talk to the press, yesterday, confirmed that the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Police Mobile Force is yet to visit the aggrieved MOPOL personnel as directed by the IGP.

He said: “I am not in the position to talk to the press, but all I can tell you confidently is that the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Police Mobile Force is yet to visit Maiduguri, but the authorities here have done their best to pacify the aggrieved personnel to be patient as their entitlement will soon be paid to their individual accounts.

“You are aware that the tension that arose on Monday in the state capital as a result of the protest, was over immediately the Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, and other police officers summoned the courage to address the protesters.

“I’m impressed as all the protesters went back to their duty posts peacefully. This intervention yielded results as the situation was brought under control, and I hope, very soon, their outstanding allowances would be paid to them.”

