Revealed: Neymar Has Spent 14 Minutes ‘On The Ground’ So Far At World Cup In Russia

Neymar

Neymar, the Brazilian football superstar, has been fouled 23 times in four matches so far in the World Cup. However, the PSG forward has spent almost 30 seconds ‘recovering’ from every knock.

Figures revealed on Thursday show how much the former Barcelona star has been milking every point of contact.

As other players, critics, and fans alike fume at the antics of the 26-year-old, rolling around and writhing in agony, it has emerged that Neymar has spent a whopping 13 minutes 50 seconds on the deck.

The claim has been made by RTS after Neymar was the cynosure for both the right and unfortunately, wrong reasons, during Brazil’s 2-0 defeat of Mexico in the last 16 game.

He scored a goal and claimed an assist but spoiled his Man of the Match performance when Mexico’s full-back, Miguel Layun, gently stepped on his ankle.

Neymar made a meal of it acting like it had been a stamp, indicating huge pain.

“It was absolutely pathetic when he is rolling around pretending to be in agony. Why does he feel the need to do that?”, former England captain, Alan Shearer, asked rhetorically.

Mexico manager, Juan Carlos Osorio, was not amused either.

“It’s a shame for all football. It’s a negative example for the game, it’s a charade.”

Neymar won’t be drawn into these debates, refusing to speak to the media, instead allowing his football to do the talking…if he can stay on his feet!

Here’s a breakdown of his ‘rest periods’

Against Switzerland 3min 40sec

Against Costa Rica 2min 46sec

Against Serbia 1min 56sec

Against Mexico 5min 29sec

