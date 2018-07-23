Reverend Funke Adejumo has been Trending For Weeks & Here’s Why

Reverend Funke Felix-Adejumo has been trending for weeks with videos and photos of her all over social media.
Comedian Wale Gates has been sharing videos of the pastor asking for donations from congregations in different churches. See a few of them below:
"My daughters and son married as virgins, sow $1000 to tap into the anointing" – Pastor Funke Adejummo #wirewiregospel 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/TsNYcJrV0x
Pastor Adejumo this time in Canada telling people again to sow a seed of $1000 "for their children" at a mothers' summit. pic.twitter.com/RpCOSKZBEu
Part 2:
Naija mums who more religious than the pope will eat this up like pounded yam and vegetable soup and pay up fast. pic.twitter.com/tK0itascoc
Part 3. pic.twitter.com/GmhtrpgPSj
Another video…. Another $1000 seed. Btw who is sending you money from Saudi Arabia? Does the Saudi govt know someone there is funding #wirewiregospel in 🇳🇬? pic.twitter.com/lvF4ezNdmu
Part 2 "If you give, you rise. I don't beg people" #formatTohQuality pic.twitter.com/pmomBWQts6
This is the full video for the "you took her out of context" & "why didn't you post the full video" crowd.
Cos you want to pretend that what we heard isn't what she said. https://t.co/IVlblTRGnl
This her testimony in Port Harcourt is Quality, she even became Pen Pals with someone from Ogboni Confratenity but he's dead now so we can't holla him for his side of the story.
Btw why do you have a Police escort, I thot I was the job of the seed to protect you..🤔 pic.twitter.com/gVTgVxmNMT
Part 2…. Why did your driver wanna die so quickly tho?
Anyway the end of the testimony was "spirit" drove the car away from armed robbers thanks to her giving and seed sowing. pic.twitter.com/f0qvzx6B5v
After God saved her "His Beloved", the armed robbers most likely converged again and robbed other people who don't sow and God didn't love. https://t.co/p9sdobAWZz pic.twitter.com/8vVJiKYFbi
This time Pastor is in #France and it's €100 per month for 12months… do it the maths and again as usual "the Lord laid it into my heart…." pic.twitter.com/sgRP0hZDfg
Today its N1m that's $2000+ cos Da Lord has upgraded. Same lines "i used to be poor"
Just look at the number of people that came forward. pic.twitter.com/9aq7Df90uQ
You will love this one…. it's in Ottawa Canada.
"5 men & 5 women that will sow $1000 each every year till Jesus comes" and unsurprisingly her mentor is 🇺🇸 Prosperity Preacher Mike Murdock pic.twitter.com/D8JiNlKXqJ
"Pay it into Pastors' account, just make sure IT DOESN'T GO TO THE CHURCH"
Churches are registered as Charities in 🇨🇦. Will the pastors declared this yearly $10,000 as a gift? not sure how the charity commission will see this
I respect the confidence she uses to ask for SEEDS pic.twitter.com/fkP4llLo78
In 🇺🇸 DMV…. You know the rest….
"Bla bla bla children bla bla bla $1000"
"Wait for the Grace to avoid disgrace" pic.twitter.com/A5dP0UMgB5
In Calgary, 🇨🇦. Same template…
Anyway Can you people get Pastor her Private Jet soon please? All this collecting it in bits is taking time. pic.twitter.com/rkW2SoDwP3
Daddy Freeze, too, on his Instagram, shared several videos of the pastor asking that churchgoers donate.
– FUNKE’S SEED Season 1: Episode 2. – Chai, can you hear this woman??? She said “I want 20 people to sow a seed of $1000 dollars each” – THERE IS NO WHERE IN THE BIBLE WHERE CHRISTIANS WERE ASKED TO SOW SEEDS of money by Jesus or his disciples, NOWHERE! – The ‘giving’ the Christians are encouraged to do, goes to the poor; NOT TO PASTORS OR CHURCHES! Read Mat25:32-41 – Is she a Lamba Queen? 🙄
– FUNKE’S SEED Season 1: Episode 3. – See LAMBA! – I can’t believe she actually said she is ‘helping them’.😳 – Helping them how? To ease the weight of their money?🙄 – Can people who aren’t earning in dollars sow in dollars?🙄 – SARS will be there disturbing C-class boys.🙄 – Watch today’s #FreeNation sermon on ‘THE CONSPIRATORS OF EVIL’ and raise your voice against preaching that has no Biblical backup! – ◄ Hebrews 5:11 ► New Living Translation There is much more we would like to say about this, but it is difficult to explain, especially since you are spiritually dull and don't seem to listen. – – THERE IS NO WHERE IN THE BIBLE WHERE CHRISTIANS WERE ASKED TO SOW SEEDS of money by Jesus or his disciples, NOWHERE! – The ‘giving’ the Christians are encouraged to do, goes to the poor; NOT TO PASTORS OR CHURCHES! Read Mat25:32-41
FUNKE’S SEED Season 1: Episode 7. – Previously on ‘FUNKE’S SEED’ €100 seeds were requested. – In this episode our Dear aunty takes her seed sowing ministry to $1000 dollars as she tells her congregants not to leave the grace to avoid disgrace.🙄 – She also is seen stating that God told her to raise a seed..🙄 her god must be very broke always raising altars of money.
FUNKE’S SEED Season 1: Episode 8. – Previously on ‘FUNKE’S SEED’ ‘another one’ in DJ Khaled’s voice as $1000 seeds were once again sown. She told her congregation not to leave before the grace, to avoid disgrace.🙄 – In this episode, our Dear aunty and star of this blockbuster series takes her seed sowing ministry back to $500 dollars, as she tells her congregants that she is on the way to acquiring a private jet. – The cattle can be heard screaming an astounding AMEN!!! On her behalf……. Looks to us like they are sowing while she is reaping🙄🙄🙄🙄 – #Repost @truthwillalwaysstand with @get_repost ・・・ Private jet was the aim. Episode 8 Season 1 still loading…#freethesheeple
A Change.org campaign has also been launched seeking 5000 signatures for a petition banning the pastor from entering the UK.
The petition is titled: “Ban Funke Felix Adejumo from coming to the UK to defraud the people and the country.”
It currently has 4277 signatures.
In support of the pastor, a new hashtag, #IStandWithFunkeAdejumo, was launched on Instagram, with fans of the pastor sharing just how much impact she’s had in their lives.
#ISTANDWITHFUNKEADEJUMO. 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 THANK YOU MAMA FOR BEING SUCH A BLESSING TO OUR GENERATION. WE LOVE YOU MUMMY! #DIEHARDSUPPORTER! YOU CAN'T BEGIN TO THINK HOW MUCH YOUR MESSAGES HAS IMPACTED MY LIFE AND MARTIAGE. I AM A BETTER WIFE TODAY BECAUSE OF YOUR TEACHINGS . THANK YOU A BILLION TIMES OVER MAMA @ffadejumo! #Repost from @taradurotoye @ffadejumo Thank you for teaching us how to honor our husbands .You are builder of the most important pillar of the society -The Family ! We are better wives because of you . There was a powerful prayer session for our children that was shared on a mother’s Whatapp group . So powerful ;so encouraging and full of hope . Thank you Ma . We honour you If you have learnt about family life and how to be a Good wife from this matriarch ps share with me . #istandwithfunkeadejumo
The number of times you have blessed my life is uncountable. You taught me the importance of honouring my husband and praying passionately for my children , even unborn.. . . Your charity works in the lives of the less privileged is unparalleled. People don’t see the jaw dropping things you do for people, spurred by genuine love.. How you’ve poured out your life as a libation. People deliberately and ignorantly choose to over look your love and passion for God and kingdom advancement but choose to speak against what they don’t understand. I am proud to call you MOTHER because you are a phenomenal woman. I love you deeply. Your fearlessness , your humour , your passion , your boldness.. You are beautiful inside out ❤️ Keep soaring high and changing the world ma’am.. God is seeing it all.. . . There’ll always be naysayers , it only points to the truth that you’re doing something right. #istandwithfunkeadejumo #FunkeAdejumoIsAPhenomenalWoman #FunkeAdejumoIssaWorldChanger
Mercy Richman ministries is starting a move today with my team against petition toward @ffadejumo Only blind can denied the prove of what God is using mama funke for in this generation People will only talk about seed But me talk about the work this ministry has help out Widow Less privilege Abuse woman Orphanage Hospital Scholarships Berger Aged Sponsorship And many more Mama Funke Adejumo ministries as help many womanhood both home and abroad Taking the gospel and love of Christ to many city and by God's grace God will continue to strengthen her to do more for This generation I rise a flag to stand with mama funke Adejumo Ministries #istandwithfunkeadejumo @janearowolo @mzdebbie_ @mzmono @alexandershoes.ng @tolulope_solutions @kemiajumobi @tomilolapeters_ @zimrinlyzeecouture @prophetrichman @ddadejumo @a.king.like_ayo @mercyrichman @path_4_life @agape_pground @adrad_ @ffadejumo @efenathan @sammieokposo @spiritofsaco @apostlewales @nhn_couture @seunadetomiwaolabode @oluwatomilove @[email protected]
A true Mother A God General A true worshipper of Jehovah My Spiritual Mother My Heroine My Role Model My Mentor Woman of virtue Woman of substance Trail blazer Our Matriarch Our Apostle You brought a revolution to womanhood in Africa. There was a season in my life you housed me when many others offered me "scriptures" When many others would rather save thier face than to reach out to me in my pains.. When many others would rather just be neutral and watched me suffer… You stood for me, you nurtured my wounds, you covered me.. You loved me…Not only me Maami…to many!!! I don't know how much scripture you know.. But I can never forget the love and care you showed me. I've followed the principles you teach and it has saved my life in many ways.. I just want you to know I'm a life that is changed because you said yes to God! Keep glowing for our Lord Mummy, keep soaring Mummy, keep radiating His light Mummy. I love you endlessly @ffadejumo GOD had lifted you and some people cannot just handle it…. #istandwithfunkeadejumo @bdadejumo @gbemigafadejumo @ddadejumo @tolulope_solutions @kemiajumobi @oluwakemih
