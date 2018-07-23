Reverend Funke Adejumo has been Trending For Weeks & Here’s Why

Reverend Funke Felix-Adejumo has been trending for weeks with videos and photos of her all over social media.

Comedian Wale Gates has been sharing videos of the pastor asking for donations from congregations in different churches. See a few of them below:

"My daughters and son married as virgins, sow $1000 to tap into the anointing" – Pastor Funke Adejummo #wirewiregospel 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/TsNYcJrV0x — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 11, 2018

Pastor Adejumo this time in Canada telling people again to sow a seed of $1000 "for their children" at a mothers' summit. pic.twitter.com/RpCOSKZBEu — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 14, 2018

Part 2:

Naija mums who more religious than the pope will eat this up like pounded yam and vegetable soup and pay up fast. pic.twitter.com/tK0itascoc — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 14, 2018

Another video…. Another $1000 seed. Btw who is sending you money from Saudi Arabia? Does the Saudi govt know someone there is funding #wirewiregospel in 🇳🇬? pic.twitter.com/lvF4ezNdmu — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 14, 2018

Part 2 "If you give, you rise. I don't beg people" #formatTohQuality pic.twitter.com/pmomBWQts6 — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 14, 2018

This is the full video for the "you took her out of context" & "why didn't you post the full video" crowd.

Cos you want to pretend that what we heard isn't what she said. https://t.co/IVlblTRGnl — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 14, 2018

This her testimony in Port Harcourt is Quality, she even became Pen Pals with someone from Ogboni Confratenity but he's dead now so we can't holla him for his side of the story.

Btw why do you have a Police escort, I thot I was the job of the seed to protect you..🤔 pic.twitter.com/gVTgVxmNMT — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 14, 2018

Part 2…. Why did your driver wanna die so quickly tho?

Anyway the end of the testimony was "spirit" drove the car away from armed robbers thanks to her giving and seed sowing. pic.twitter.com/f0qvzx6B5v — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 14, 2018

After God saved her "His Beloved", the armed robbers most likely converged again and robbed other people who don't sow and God didn't love. https://t.co/p9sdobAWZz pic.twitter.com/8vVJiKYFbi — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 14, 2018

This time Pastor is in #France and it's €100 per month for 12months… do it the maths and again as usual "the Lord laid it into my heart…." pic.twitter.com/sgRP0hZDfg — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 16, 2018

Today its N1m that's $2000+ cos Da Lord has upgraded. Same lines "i used to be poor"

Just look at the number of people that came forward. pic.twitter.com/9aq7Df90uQ — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 16, 2018

You will love this one…. it's in Ottawa Canada.

"5 men & 5 women that will sow $1000 each every year till Jesus comes" and unsurprisingly her mentor is 🇺🇸 Prosperity Preacher Mike Murdock pic.twitter.com/D8JiNlKXqJ — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 16, 2018

"Pay it into Pastors' account, just make sure IT DOESN'T GO TO THE CHURCH"

Churches are registered as Charities in 🇨🇦. Will the pastors declared this yearly $10,000 as a gift? not sure how the charity commission will see this

I respect the confidence she uses to ask for SEEDS pic.twitter.com/fkP4llLo78 — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 16, 2018

In 🇺🇸 DMV…. You know the rest….

"Bla bla bla children bla bla bla $1000"

"Wait for the Grace to avoid disgrace" pic.twitter.com/A5dP0UMgB5 — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 17, 2018

In Calgary, 🇨🇦. Same template… Anyway Can you people get Pastor her Private Jet soon please? All this collecting it in bits is taking time. pic.twitter.com/rkW2SoDwP3 — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 17, 2018

Daddy Freeze, too, on his Instagram, shared several videos of the pastor asking that churchgoers donate.

A Change.org campaign has also been launched seeking 5000 signatures for a petition banning the pastor from entering the UK.

The petition is titled: “Ban Funke Felix Adejumo from coming to the UK to defraud the people and the country.”

It currently has 4277 signatures.

In support of the pastor, a new hashtag, #IStandWithFunkeAdejumo, was launched on Instagram, with fans of the pastor sharing just how much impact she’s had in their lives.

