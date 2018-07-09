Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates Linda Ikeji’s alleged baby daddy on his birthday

On the 8th of July 2018, Nigerian veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo took to his Instagram page to celebrate Sholaye Jeremi, who is alleged to be celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji’s baby daddy on his birthday.

Penning down a birthday message to Sholaye Jeremi alongside a nice photo, RMD wrote,

Talking about july people though aint we just the coolest? Understated elegance at its peak. Ladies and gentlemen….the incredible, Mr JEREMI! Happy birthday bro! God bless and keep always.

It should be recalled that after the news of Linda Ikeji’s pregnancy broke, a member of a popular online forum revealed who he believes the media mogul is pregnant for.

According to his claim which he says is very credible, the man who got the celebrity blogger pregnant is Sholaye Jeremi, a close associate of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

Sharing the information with pictures, the poster who deleted his account on the forum afterwards wrote:

Linda Ikeji is pregnant for Sholaye Jeremi, a close associate to Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu. He is from Sapele, Delta state. 100% confirmed. The funny thing is there was no engagement as Shola will not settle down although he is 40 plus. Jeremi also stays in Ikoyi. Very credible, although Linda is trying to manage the situation but this information is 100 percent credible. You can do your findings as well, but that’s the guy.”

