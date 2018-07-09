Entertainment, Gossip

Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates Linda Ikeji’s alleged baby daddy on his birthday

On the 8th of July 2018, Nigerian veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo took to his Instagram page to celebrate Sholaye Jeremi, who is alleged to be celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji’s baby daddy on his birthday.

Penning down a birthday message to Sholaye Jeremi alongside a nice photo, RMD wrote,

Talking about july people though aint we just the coolest? Understated elegance at its peak. Ladies and gentlemen….the incredible, Mr JEREMI! Happy birthday bro! God bless and keep always.

Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates

It should be recalled that after the news of Linda Ikeji’s pregnancy broke, a member of a popular online forum revealed who he believes the media mogul is pregnant for.

According to his claim which he says is very credible, the man who got the celebrity blogger pregnant is Sholaye Jeremi, a close associate of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

Sharing the information with pictures, the poster who deleted his account on the forum afterwards wrote:

Linda Ikeji is pregnant for Sholaye Jeremi, a close associate to Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu. He is from Sapele, Delta state. 100% confirmed. The funny thing is there was no engagement as Shola will not settle down although he is 40 plus. Jeremi also stays in Ikoyi. Very credible, although Linda is trying to manage the situation but this information is 100 percent credible. You can do your findings as well, but that’s the guy.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nadia Buari and husband flaunt jewelries online

White man blocks his ears during Davido’s performance at the Wireless Festival in U.K (Video)

Lovely photos from Paul and Anita Okoye’s twins circus themed birthday party

Adesua Etomi replies troll who tried to shame her for not being pregnant yet

Nigerian man killed in South Africa

“Sex is very important for any healthy relationship” – Actress, Dayo Amusa teaches

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged

45-yr-old man rapes 11-year-old girl, after luring her with N100

Dad kidnaps infant daughter; kills her, then kills himself (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *