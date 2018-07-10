Rihanna pictured having a heated exchange with billionaire boyfriend in Mexico (Photos)

It was reported last month that Rihanna had split from her billionaire boyfriend of a year, Hassan Jameel.

However ,though she reunited with her beau, these photographs of the couple in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Friday paint a less than blissful picture.

Images published by Daily Mail show Rihanna ,30 looking angry as she repeatedly pointed her finger at the Saudi businessman.

Hassan, 29, was pictured explaining something and defensively gestured towards his chest as Rihanna pointed her finger in his direction.

