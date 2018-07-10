Entertainment, Gossip

Rihanna pictured having a heated exchange with billionaire boyfriend in Mexico (Photos)

It was reported last month that Rihanna had split from her billionaire boyfriend of a year, Hassan Jameel.

However ,though she reunited with her beau, these photographs of the couple in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Friday paint a less than blissful picture.

Images published by Daily Mail show Rihanna ,30 looking angry as she repeatedly pointed her finger at the Saudi businessman.

Hassan, 29, was pictured explaining something and defensively gestured towards his chest as Rihanna pointed her finger in his direction.

More Photos Below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“Never let anyone break your bond” – Lola Omotayo to Paul Okoye’s Twins

Béninoise police detain 50 Nigerian students, accuse them of being ‘yahoo boys’

Pregnant Linda Ikeji dozing off at work (Photo)

#Assurance: Nigerian man buys his lovely wife a brand new Range Rover (Photos)

Nigerian Man Loses Leg While Trying To Bribe Police Officers At A Checkpoint

Ifu Ennada, Bitto & Khloe pen lovely message to Leo on his 26th birthday

NYSC certificate: APP drags Kemi Adeosun, Buhari, others to Court

“Plastic surgery can’t help you” – Actress Shirley Igwe to Surgery Princesses

Rihanna having a heated exchange with billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel in Mexico (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *