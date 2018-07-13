Entertainment, Gossip

Rihanna reacts to viral photos of her yelling at billionaire boyfriend

Rihanna has reacted with humour after photos of her yelling at her billionaire Arab boyfriend,Jameel surfaced Rihanna looked visibly upset as they lounged outside a hotel in Mexico.

However, Riri may have a reason for it and it just might be – ‘football’.

In a subtle way, she wrote on IG ;

“when u think u know more bout soccer 😼💪🏿 #worldcup2018,” Rihanna captioned the image of a male lion timidly backing away from the growling female feline, which somewhat resembled her passionately pointing fingers at Jameel while in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Rihanna Reacts

Hassan, 29, was pictured explaining something and defensively gestured towards his chest as Rihanna pointed her finger in his direction.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Man With World’s Longest Fingernails Cut Them After 66 years (Photo)

Bobrisky shows off his bare butt to prove he doesn’t wear butt pads(photos)

”I am a very slow reader” – President Buhari

Doctor shares testimony of his miraculous survival after tanker fell and crushed his car in the recent Ojuelegba incident (photo)

Between Actress Toyin Abraham and a troll, after the former asked if she should go into politics

Meet the 50-year old Nigerian mom who looks just 30!!!

President Buhari says he is a very slow reader because he is an Ex-Soldier

Man and plus-sized fiancee go viral after they get matching tattoo (Photo)

19-year-old Nigerian becomes youngest designer at New York Fashion week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *