Ritualist Den Uncovered Under Bridge Near Lagos Governor’s House

Operatives of the Lagos State Central Business Districts enforcement unit has uncovered and dislodged a den suspected to be used by ritualists and criminals located around Onikan Stadium, descending to Army flag House, close to the Governors House, Marina, Lagos Island.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr. Olarenwaju Elegushi said the hideout was similar to previous criminal and ritualist hideouts discovered in various parts of the state some months ago by security operatives.

He said it was uncovered while carrying out Governors directives to clear the area of debris and refuse which had accumulated under the bridge and its environs.

Elegushi however, said no arrest was made but different items like: charms and dangerous weapons were discovered and cleared from the place adding that police authority and armed force settlement close to the area had been notified of the discovery for necessary action.

He said: “We received the Governors directives to clear the area of refuse and debris which had accumulated overtime and in the course of carrying out the directives, we uncovered the place which has been under surveillance for long.

He vowed that the office would leave no stone un-turned to dislodge criminal hideouts on the Island and make the Lagos Island business district safe for business transactions and leisure.


