Ronaldo on the Verge of Shock Juventus Move

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for a summer move to Juventus after making clear his intention to leave Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, 33, is ready to accept the Italian champions’ eye-watering £26.5million-a-year contract for four years.

The offer is an increase on the 33-year-old’s current £18.5m-a-year Real Madrid deal which runs until 2021, and Juve are working on a transfer-fee package to tempt Real Madrid despite his present €1bn buyout clause.

Ronaldo has long been unsettled at the Bernabeu and the fact he has agreed terms with Juventus leaves the Italians almost certain he will be playing in Turin next season.

They are however wary that Ronaldo’s super-agent Jorge Mendes is hoping an auction kicks off for his biggest client and waiting to see if former club Manchester United or long-time admirers Paris Saint-Germain firm up their interest in him.

Ronaldo rekindled doubts over his Bernabeu future in the wake of their 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool in May where he hinted he would be leaving this summer, -saying: “It was very nice to be at Real Madrid. In the coming days I will give a response to the fans, who have always been at my side.”

It is understood that the fact Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Neymar of PSG are paid more than Ronaldo is at the heart of his unhappiness.

His last contract, signed in 2016, made him the best paid player in the world but he has since been overtaken by Messi and Neymar, following his world record £200m move from Barca to the French giants last summer.