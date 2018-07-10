Ronaldo Pens Open Letter To Real Madrid Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a stunning €100 million mega transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus.

The five times five Ballons d’Or winner has written an open letter to Real Madrid fans.

Here’s how it begins…

“These years at Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life.

“I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this sport and for this city. I can only thank everyone for the love and affection I have received.

“However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept selling me. This is how I feel and I want to ask everyone, and especially our fans, to please understand me.

“Thank you infinitely to our fans and thanks also to Spanish Football. During these nine years I have had the pleasure of playing alongside great players. You have my respect and my recognition for all of them.”