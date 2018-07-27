Ronke Oshodi-Oke Pens Emotional Remembrance Message To Late Moji Olaiya

Popular Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke, yesterday remembered her late friend and colleague Moji Olaiya, who died months ago after birthing her second child.

Sharing the above photo of them together, Ronke wrote;

To an amazing human being who was more than a colleague to me. 💋💋💋 I want you to know that I think of you every day. I want you to know that I miss you so so much, and I would give anything to talk to you one last time. 🤦‍♀🤦‍♀🤦‍♀🤦‍♀ It’s not your remembrance or birthday or any kind of celebration. Your memories is so strong on me today!! Just keep resting in the Lord, Ore mi… Till we meet to part no more… #mojiolaiya #colleague#wemissyou #motherofall 😍😍😘😘😘