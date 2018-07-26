Entertainment, Gossip

Ronke Oshodi remembers late Moji Olaiya, pens emotional message for her

Nollywood Actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke is remembering her late friend and colleague Moji Olaiya, who died months ago after birthing her second child.

She took to her social media page to write about how the late actress was more than a colleague to her.

Sharing a photo of them together, she also wrote about how much she misses her, she wrote:

“To an amazing human being who was more than a colleague to me. 💋💋💋 I want you to know that I think of you every day. I want you to know that I miss you so so much, and I would give anything to talk to you one last time. 🤦‍♀🤦‍♀🤦‍♀🤦‍♀

It’s not your remembrance or birthday or any kind of celebration. Your memories is so strong on me today!! Just keep resting in the Lord, Ore mi… Till we meet to part no more… #mojiolaiya #colleague#wemissyou #motherofall”

