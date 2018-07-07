Entertainment, Gossip

Rosy Meurer slams fans who are doubting that she’s 26 years old

Nollywood actress, Roseline Meurer came under fire recently after she revealed that she’s 26 years old – she made this revelation after she registered for her Permanent Voters’s Card from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Just like many other celebrities who have been propagating the gospel of the PVC, she took to her IG page to share a photo of hers and it can be seen clearly that she’s 26.

Upon seeing her age, some of her fans were shocked as they feel that she looks a bit old to be that age, some felt she’s in her late thirties – they stormed her comment section to air their feelings.

In reaction to their reactions, the actress took to her page to slam those who are doubting that she’s actually 26 – she says they’re just pained that she’s young and getting it…

Her reaction below,

