Rotimi Amaechi to Nigerians: Rate my performance in transport sector so far

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has sought public opinions on his performance in the transportation sector. Amaechi disclosed this in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Israel Ibeleme in Abuja.

The Minister, however, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the general public for the opportunity given him to serve.

He said ;

“I wish to express my gratitude for this opportunity given me to serve the Nation as the Minister of Transportation.

“However, I would like to get feedback on our overall performance from you; where you feel we have succeeded or should improve on. “It is our duty and desire to serve you better.

Kindly email me on [email protected]. “I will deeply appreciate this gesture,”

Meanwhile, the minister, few days ago, received the award of the Blueprint Newspaper for his contribution to the transportation sector and construction of the first monorail in Africa.

(NAN)

