Ruggedman drags Yomi Shogunle after he posted fake news about him

Nigerian Rapper, Ruggedman has called out Yomi Shogunle, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, after he shared a fake story about him.

Yomi Shogunle shared a photo of Ruggedman with a Federal SARS officer and alleged that Ruggedman, who has been very vocal in his call to end SARS, has now turned around to join those calling for SARS to be reformed rather than to be scrapped.

But the photo used by Yomi Shogunle was actually shared by Ruggedman to help Nigerians identify the real SARS officers and the fake ones, and he was incensed when he saw the photo being used to pass the wrong message, so he fired back and reiterated that he is all for #EndSARS.