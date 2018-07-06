Runaway Fan: Super Eagles Supporter Seeks Asylum in Russia

A Nigerian fan who arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow for the 2018 World Cup has asked for political asylum in the country claiming that his life was threatened in his homeland.

“A football fan from Nigeria, born in 1987, has asked political asylum in the Russian Federation. He said that he had taken part in anti-government actions in his homeland and now Nigerian governmental troops allegedly threaten his life,” a Russian law source said.

The source claimed that the Nigerian was conveyed to the Russian Federal Migration Service.

Thousands of Nigerians stormed Russia for the 2018 World Cup, where the Super Eagles suffered an early exit after losing 2-1 to Argentina.