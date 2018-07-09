SAD!!! Woman loses husband and four children in fatal crash

A woman who is currently fighting for her life has lost her entire family to a ghastly auto-crash as they headed home from a vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, USA. Mary Rose’s husband Audie and their daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison were killed in the crash and herself, suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized .
The driver of the pick-up truck lost control and ran across the median onto the northbound side and hit their SUV, pushing it into a ditch.
A GoFundMe page was created to help with medical expenses and funeral expenses. Audie worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the Bronx and came to the United States from the Philipines 30 years ago. Kaitlyn was a nursing student who had just completed her sophomore year at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx. Danna was a junior at Teaneck High School, and twins Melissa and Allison attended Thomas Jefferson Middle School in town.
Joel Paul Mogol Ballocanag, her brother wrote via Facebook;
Too many angels were taken from our family yesterday. My four nieces and their dad died instantly in a vehicular accident in Delaware USA. My sister Mary Rose Ballocanag continues to fight for her life and still in a critical condition. 😢
I am soliciting prayers for the souls of Kuya Audie, Nikki, Danna, Mellisa and Allison and lots of prayers for the recovery of my sister Ate Rose 😔
Please say an intention prayer for them🙏