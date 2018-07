Legendary singer, Sade Adu’s transgender son, Izaak Theo is definitely enjoying his transformation journey. From development of mustache, beards, to muscles and now breast removal surgery.

He recently took to Instagram to show off his scars following his breast removal surgery which took place last year.

The 21-year old Theo, born a female, formerly known as Mickailia “Ila” Adu shared the photo above, showing his well-built chest and wrote:

My scars set me free.