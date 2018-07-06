Metro News, Trending

Saraki calls sister of Abuja corper murdered by police (Video)

 

Senate President Bukola Saraki late yesterday gave Chinenye, elder sister of Linda Igwetu, the National Youth service Corps (NYSC) member shot dead by police in Abuja, Wednesday night.

Mr Saraki called Linda’s sister via a telephone expressing his condolence while assuring her that justice will take its full course. The senate president shared a video of the phone call via his Twitter handle last night.

See video below

Linda would have passed out of NYSC yesterday, not for the unfortunate incident that cut short her life.


