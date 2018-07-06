Saraki calls sister of Abuja corper murdered by police (Video)

Senate President Bukola Saraki late yesterday gave Chinenye, elder sister of Linda Igwetu, the National Youth service Corps (NYSC) member shot dead by police in Abuja, Wednesday night.

Mr Saraki called Linda’s sister via a telephone expressing his condolence while assuring her that justice will take its full course. The senate president shared a video of the phone call via his Twitter handle last night.

See video below

Tonight, I spoke to Chinenye, Linda Igwetu’s sister. Such a tragedy. They deserve justice and I commit to doing my best to achieve this. May her soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/js3wesn2Zh — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) July 5, 2018

Linda would have passed out of NYSC yesterday, not for the unfortunate incident that cut short her life.