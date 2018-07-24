Trending

Saraki Evades DSS Barricades; Sneaks Into National Assembly In Old Vehicle

There is currently tension at the National Assembly, as Senate President Bukola Saraki, drove himself into the National Assembly complex in a private vehicle after he was barricaded by operatives of DSS this morning .

Saraki was reportedly not in the vehicle when a detachment of security operatives blocked his convoy at his Apo residence with the view to preventing them from leaving the house.

As early as 7:00am, senators loyal to Parliamentary Support Group (PSG) had started arriving the National Assembly while those loyal to the Senate President also trooped in.

It was gathered that the PSG had perfected a plan to hurriedly Impeach Saraki as soon as he honours the police invitation, as signatures were said to have been collected overnight.

Having sensed the sinister move by the opposing camp, Saraki decided to outsmart them by quickly sneaking into the National Assembly with a rickety vehicle he drove himself.

It was gathered that Saraki had also perfected his plans to announce his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) today and adjourn the plenary sine dine.

As of the time of filing this report, the mood at the National Assembly was tensed, with policemen taking over the premises.

It is not clear with the turn of the event if Saraki will honour the Police invitation regarding Offa robbery, but he announced on Monday evening his intention to do so.


You may also like

37 house of representatives members dump APC

Shekau reappears in New video, wishes supporters ‘Happy Eid’

EFCC Invites Ike Ekweremadu Over Conspiracy, Money Laundering (See Full Letter)

What Nigerians are saying regarding police hounding Saraki

Any One That Leaves APC To PDP Has No Honour, Oshiomhole Speaks On Alleged Mass Defection

Video: Resign Now, Oyedepo Urges Buhari

Why I Will Always Remember My Encounter With Messi In Russia – Super Eagles Star, Idowu Recounts

Why Police Blocked Saraki’s House – Spokesman

Oyedepo to Buhari: Resign, get out of office: Nigerians react

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *