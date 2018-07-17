Saraki receives electric welcome as he visit home

Senate president Bukola Saraki visited his home, Kara state today.
The Senate president was given a loud welcome by his people as they celebrated his victory at the Supreme Court.
Saraki was recently cleared by the apex court of all charges of false asserts declaration.
A very excited Saraki took to social media to share the news with a phone.
He wrote:
Back at home in Kwara. I thank the people of Ilorin for this rousing welcome after our victory at the Supreme Court. Because of your support, we remain resolute and undeterred. pic.twitter.com/4AqLHD1BnQ
— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) July 17, 2018