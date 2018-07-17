Metro News, Trending

Saraki receives electric welcome as he visit home


Senate president Bukola Saraki visited his home, Kara state today.

The Senate president was given a loud welcome by his people as they celebrated his victory at the Supreme Court.

Saraki was recently cleared by the apex court of all charges of false asserts declaration.

A very excited Saraki took to social media to share the news with a phone.

 He wrote:


