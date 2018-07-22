Entertainment, Gossip

Sarkodie’s White Wedding in Ghana (Photos and Video)

Michael Owusu Addo, known on stage as Sarkodie has officially left the bachelor’s market by tying the knot with the mother of his daughter and longtime sweetheart, Tracy Ama.

The Traditional wedding ceremony took place in Tema, Accra on July 17, 2018, while the white wedding held yesterday in Accra.

The strictly by invitation event had some of the big men in the society attending.

Sarkodie and Tracy are blessed with a girl, Titi and have been in a relationship for about a decade.

