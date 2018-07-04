Entertainment

SARS Gives Dancer, Model & Actress, Korra Obidi, A Dirty Slap, Smashes Her Phone

Nigerian dancer and singer, Korra Obidi has shared video of a SARS officer slapping her today in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to her, it happened after she attempted recording him while he was sitting on her bonnet.

She wrote;

“Phone smashed and physically assaulted by a police officer OLORUNISOLA ISMAIL on Etim Nyang Victoria island

Who gained access into my car gave me a dirty slap and grabbed my wrist and my phone. Smashes my phone and keeps shouting. This was after I attempted to record him sitting on my Bonnet. I forgot I was in Lagos, not America. But is it not our right? am still dizzy from the slap chai
#lagos”

-36NG


