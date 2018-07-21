SARS Officers “are doing a very wonderful job” – IGP Idris

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has said that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is doing well amid calls that the unit be scrapped.

Speaking to newsmen recently, Idris was asked to comment on the #EndSARS campaign and he said: “Social media is a technology…. it is technology available to those that are criminally minded…. SARS is a unit of the police that I believe should be sustained.”

He said that the Force is working to ensure that SARS operatives are properly trained and provided “we’re providing facilities for them.”

“I have to tell you that they (SARS) are doing a very wonderful job,” Idris added.

