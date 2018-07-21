Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“SARS operatives are doing a wonderful job” – Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris Kpotum says

In another episode of whether Nigerian police unit, SARS should be ended or reformed, the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, Ibrahim Idris Kpotum has chosen the latter as according to him, the unit are doing a wonderful job.

Contrary to what a handful of SARS operatives victim will say, the IGP has said in a recent interview that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad are doing a wonderful job and is quite shocked why Nigerians would want an end to them.

The IGP was asked recently what plans he has taken to reconstruct the unit as Nigerians are clamouring for its end and in response, he was jaw dropped before he went on to say facilities are being put in place to make sure the operatives work better.

He even tackled netizens as he dubs social media as a tool for those who are criminally minded.

He basically said,

End?!
You see, you have to be careful about this ‘clamouring’…
you know I remember Social media is a technology available to those that are criminally minded and we have to be careful to the way we respond to some of these ‘clamouring’ that you’re saying..

SARS is a unit of the police that I believe is to be sustained but what we’re doing is ensure that they’re properly trained and that is why we’re providing facilities for them to make work easier for them.

And I have to tell you that they’re doing a wonderful job

Watch him speak,

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Jealous teenager stabs girlfriend to death, dumps corpse by roadside

57-year-old Singer, Salawa Abeni says – ‘Men still pester me for love’

Man kills mother over N20,000 pocket money in Lagos

Celebrities live fake lives because of fans–Saidi Balogun

Video: Falz – Child of the World

Fraudsters using my name to extort money from people cause me a lot of pain – Tope Alabi

Epic reply lady gave Twitter user who wouldn’t mind his business

Angry Woman sets house on fire because she was not invited to a party (Photo)

Ben Bruce blasts President Buhari, says ‘he surrounds himself with failures’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *