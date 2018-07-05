SARS operatives torture student to death over a N10k stolen phone

A Twitter user simply identified as @winnie_wesley has taken to the platform to narrate how officers of the Special Armed Robbery squad beat up a student till he passed out.

According to her narration, the student named Richard was alleged to have been in possession of a stolen phone which he bought from someone.

@winnie_wesley made it known that the phone in question was not even worth ten thousand Naira.

See her tweets below;

SARS beat a 300 level boy till he passed on, he is the only child. He bought a stolen Tecno phone that doesn’t even browse. 😫😫😫😫. The boy didn’t even know it was a stolen phone. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

That phone is not more 10k, he was subconscious and the refused to release him to his mother to treat him..

He is to resume school next week, though the stolen phone was used to threaten someone but at least they should have released him for treatment immediately he became subconscious, he family is taking the matter to court sha!! I’m happy

This is the boy, his name was Richard, May his soul RIP and May his killers be brought to justice..

