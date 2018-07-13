‘SARS tortured my cousin to death, while I was busy fighting for Nigeria’s peace – Soldier laments

A Nigerian Soldier deployed to fight Boko Haram has accused SARS of torturing his cousin to death while he was out fighting for the peace of the nation.

In his tweets @jassjegs, the SARS officers who arrested his cousin alleged that he was a yahoo boy, only to change the story by accusing the deceased of a being a cultist. However after the mother of the deceased couldn’t pay the 60K bail for the release of her child, the soldier alleged that his cousin was tortured to death.

He tweeted;

While I was busy fighting for the peace of my country #SARS were busy torturing my cousin till Death. Got a shocking news entering into town now. I think am done with this country.

According to what I heard. They were picked up at about 8:20pm by #SARS took them to custody that they are yahoo boys later said they are cult members tortured the hell out of them asking till the next day. His mother went to the station they ask her to go bring 60K to bail

Just my Cousin she cried telling them she’s just a bean cake seller she don’t have such money in her position they pushed her out and threatened to lock her up when next she comes in without the Money. She left. Call several family members to tell them what is

Happening before she could reach out to those who will raise such money for her was the third day. They’ve already handed over my Cousin to Anti cultism they tortured them till my cousin gave up because he’s hypertensive. Well I rest my case here.

What are we really fighting for? When the lifes of our loved ones at home isn’t safe. #mood

