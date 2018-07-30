Secondary School Teacher, Beaten, Detained For Punishing Two Student- Rapists

A Mathematics teacher who tried to discipline two brothers for gang-raping a 12-year-old co-student has been detained by the police in Nsukka, Enugu State for daring to punish the duo.

The two brothers, said to be in Senior Secondary 3, SS3, in the private secondary school on Ogurugu Road, Nsukka were said to have taken their turns in raping the junior student while also filming their action with their camera phone.

The Mathematics teacher who caught them in action and disciplined them, however, paid dearly for his action, as the parents of the boys, later allegedly, beat him to stupor before reporting him at the Nsukka Police station where he was detained for discipling their children.

A source in the school told Vanguard that shouts from the victim was heard from the school compound but that it was taken for the usual antics of students.







“We heard the shouts but we thought it was the normal way students shout while playing. We were surprised to hear later that it was a case of rape,’’ a teacher in the school also, told Vanguard.

Furthermore, another student of the school who declined to say her name said the incident happened after they had finished their third-term examinations and normal school activities had ceased.

“We still come to school because we are waiting for our results. We are also preparing for our graduation ceremony which will hold soon.

“Yes, we heard that two boys who are brothers raped a Juniour Secondary School 3; JSS-3 student. We also heard that Uncle, our Maths teacher, was detained because he punished them.

“Every day, he tells us that he is going to the town in the morning but we don’t know whether he goes to report at the police station or not.

“We heard that the parents of the boys invited the police to arrest him and he was detained. That is the much I heard,’’ the student said.

A teacher in the school, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it was unthinkable that the police would be called to arrest a person for trying to correct the society.

“The police should not be used at the whims and caprices of individuals. They should know that their responsibility is to the generality of the people,’’ the embittered teacher lamented.

Neither the proprietor of the school nor the Mathematics teacher agreed to speak with Vanguard on the three different occssions he visited. They also failed to take their phone calls or respond to text messages sent to them.

The Police Area Commander for Nsukka, Mr Yabanet wae away to Enugu “for the Commissioner’s briefying but a senior police officer confirmed the story. He however, said that the police at Nsukka would refer the matter to the state Criminal and Investigations Department, CIID, after its preliminary investigations, since it was a rape related matter. ”