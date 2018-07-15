Secret PH hangout where rich, horny men and women go to hire men for sex discovered!

A secret joint in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital where men and women go to hire men to give them good quality sex has been discovered.

An investigation carried out by Punch, showed that the joint which is three months old, is located in the government reserved area and is owned by a lady who resides in the UK.

The joint which operates like a bar, has well over 30 men, some of whom are undergraduates in tertiary institutions in the state.

Pretending to be making enquiries on behalf of her female boss, a Punch reporter visited the joint and met with Patty, the lady that operates the joint on behalf of the owner who lives in the UK



“My madam wants a clean and neat guy to keep her company. Is it possible to get one here?” the reporter told the lady manager.

While responding to the question, Patty rolled out their array of services and how they have helped satisfy the needs of many of Port Harcourt’s ‘big’ and ‘lonely’ women and men. According to Patty, they offer only ”take away services”, meaning they only give men to take home for service, they do not provide rooms for the doings…lol

“While others mainly supply women for the satisfaction of men, we do the reverse. Whichever specification of men you need to make you happy in bed, we have them. Communication on the type of man needed and other issues like payment is always discreet. Everything is done through the telephone while the client does not necessarily need to come to this place. As part of our mode of operation, we do not give out rooms here for clients to be attended to; we run a ‘takeaway’ service, so they are expected to meet at a hotel of choice of the customer.

“Our clients need not be scared about the possibility of being blackmailed because all our guys are well-trained and are not allowed to communicate directly with the women needing their services. They are not also availed of the identity or contact number of the client, so the chance of such happening is very remote.

“The type of service to be rendered by our guys depends on how much the client can afford. Our charges are reasonable and negotiable but the standard fee for an entire night service is N40, 000.

“Before any client pays, she must have selected from a number of photos of our guys that we send through the Internet. It is after the person indicates interest in one that we proceed with payment and other things,” she said.

The lady manager said undergraduates make up the large number of male sex workers that help bring happiness to many of the city’s rich and horny females.

“We have a guy here now; he is very clean but not as tall as you want. He is a university student and very good in bed,” she said with a sense of pride.

“There is another one around now too, he is a graduate. I know them very well. They all earn good money for their performances. We usually run medical tests on them to make sure that they are free of any disease, especially HIV/AIDS. But if the client wants an additional test, she will pay for such” she said

Asked if they have as much as 20 men for a night of pleasure for various women, Patty made an enquiry from her madam and confirmed that they have enough men available.

“I just spoke with our director who is abroad through a senior colleague. She said there are enough guys for the task and that as many as could be needed would be made available on request. I want you to come through the company so that I will not get myself into trouble. She (director) will be the person that will give you the persons that you want no matter how many of them you need. She is not in the country; she is overseas but knows how to handle everything from there because she knows everything we do here. If she knows you are coming from my side, she will not bill you too much,” she said

She also revealed that their director also organises men for gay men.

“Yes, even the other guys (gays) have been coming too,” she said. “We have one or two who can attend to their needs for the right price. We are here to make everyone happy,” she said

Patty said she has no idea how the men are selected. An email from the owner listed the sexual activities provided to any customer.

“We offer very sensual massages where you and the masseuse are completely naked in full body-to-body oily or soapy massage. It can be at our spa or wherever you desire. Two hours with happy ending with oily or soapy massage goes for N35,000 and N40,000 separately. We have both male and female personnel, who are medically screened periodically, well-trained and inducted, and from decent backgrounds. We’re friendly, liberal and not judgmental at all.

Therefore, no matter your sexual orientation or secret desires, you are very welcome. Just let us know how to please you better. Due to the sensitive nature of our services, the privacy and safety of our clients and personnel are of highest importance to us.

“However as clients, we ask that you help us by insisting and ensuring that immediately the personnel walks in, his phone is switched off. If a personnel arrives and for some reason you are uncomfortable with the person or the identity of the person, just cancel. Ask them to leave and then call the office. A charge of N8,000 is made for inconvenience. Lastly, please keep the business and service discreet. A secret between us, not to be shared or disclosed,” an email from the owner read

