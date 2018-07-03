Security agencies are doing their best to curtail crises – Miyetti Allah

As pressure continue to mount on president Muhammadu Buhari to sack service chiefs, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has rejected such calls. The apex social-cultural organisation of the Fulani says he efforts security agencies have put in trying to contain criminality in this country, therefore only corrupt politicians will want them sacked.

The group’s Secretary-General, Saleh Al-Hassan made this known during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Monday.

In his words

“We have documented 411 innocent pastoralists killed just in southern Kaduna for nothing. We have documented all the crises but because we want peace and want to promote the culture of peace and forgiveness hoping that our neighbours will continue to allow us to do our business. “But the issue of arms and light weapons is a security one. I believe they (security agencies) are on top of it. With the arrests they are making, we must acknowledge the efforts security agencies have put in trying to contain criminality in this country. “That is why people calling for the removal of service chiefs are either the corrupt politicians or the ones working for them. We should not fall for that gambit.”

On cattle colonies, he says;