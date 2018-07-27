Trending

See adorable photos from late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua’s son’s wedding

Ibrahim, the son of former Nigerian president, and his woman Saratu Sodangi, held their wedding reception yesterday night in Kaduna.

The couple are both lawyers who are have made great strides towards an enviable career. There is no doubt their marriage will bring forth cute babies as well as brilliant ones.

See beautiful photos of the bride and guests at the party;

Ibrahim, the son of former Nigerian president, Late Umaru Musa Yar’adua graduated from Brunel University London on Tuesday, 13th of July as he successfully obtained a degree in Law.

Late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was the 13th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was governor of Katsina State in northern Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to 28 May 2007.

