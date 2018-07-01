See Bukola Saraki’s Reaction While Watching Spain vs Russia Match Today

Senate president, Bukola Saraki was totally shocked after 2010 World Cup champions, Spain were knocked out of the ongoing tournament by Russia. The senate helmsman who has been in Kwara state since Friday for series of events, watched the heated match as he was visibly surprised that the match ended in favour of the Russians through penalty shootout.



The 2018 World Cup hosts, Russia held their nerve to beat Spain to a ticket to the quarterfinals of the competition.

After playing a 1-1 draw right from the first half, Russia and Spain went all the way through extra time and there was nothing to separate the duo except penalty kicks.

As it turned out, the host were better prepared for that; scoring all their kicks. The 2010 champions could not do same; a development which has now seen Spain emerge as the latest big-name casualty at Russia 2018, after Germany and Argentina.