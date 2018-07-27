Trending

See How A Thief Walked Into A Shop And Stole iPhone Without People Noticing

A thief walked into an office and stole a worker’s iPhone using a distraction technique.  The man can be seen entering Angel Homes and Lettings, on London Road in Southend, brandishing a large map.

He leaned over the desk of the worker, claiming to be asking for directions.

Colleagues of the man came over and helped – but what they don’t see is how he stole the phone under the map.

The letting agency shared CCTV of the incident as a warning to others.

“We will be eternally grateful if anyone can identify him?

“It appears he has been doing the same thing around lots of local businesses so please beware.”

Locals have said they are keeping an eye out for the crook.

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th July

Nigerian Passports Will Now Be Valid For 10 Years.

19-Years-Old Nigerian Secondary School Students Get Married (Photos)

“I get bored dating one man for long” – Ghanaian Lady, says

Benin prince arrested for scamming job seekers out of $54k

I’ll Not Rest Until we Get Nigeria to Where God wants it to Be – Obasanjo

Q & A WITH IJEOMA ANYIAM-OSIGWE, CO-CONVENER OF THE PRIDE WOMEN CONFERENCE

Mark Zuckerberg loses $17.6bn, plunges to world’s sixth-richest

Certificate Forgery: Court gives ‘dancing’ senator 6 days to produce certificate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *