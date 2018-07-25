See How APC Lawmakers Were Welcomed To PDP After Defecting (Photos)

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost 37 members to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in a gale of mass defection that swept across the National Assembly yesterday.

In the Senate, APC lost 14 senators to the PDP. For the ruling party, it was a dark day with the depletion of its ranks in both the chambers of the National Assembly.

On its part, the PDP also lost one member to the United Progressive Party (UPP); meaning 38 lawmakers changed party yesterday. The gale of defections which might aggravate in the coming weeks led to moments of hysteria with PDP lawmakers celebrating openly with the decampees.

Although, the House leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has boasted that the APC still maintains majority in the chambers, the PDP has declared that this is just the first batch of defectors as more APC members would leave for PDP in the next few weeks.

With the defection, the APC now has 185 members, PDP –160, APGA –5, ADC –4, while Accord party, Labour Party and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have one member each.

There is one vacant seat, which is yet to be filled. While 32 of the defecting members joined the main opposition party, the PDP, four joined ADC with one yet to identify with a new platform.