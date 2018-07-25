See How APC Lawmakers Were Welcomed To PDP After Defecting (Photos)

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost 37 members to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in a gale of mass defection that swept across the National Assembly yesterday.
In the Senate, APC lost 14 senators to the PDP. For the ruling party, it was a dark day with the depletion of its ranks in both the chambers of the National Assembly.
On its part, the PDP also lost one member to the United Progressive Party (UPP); meaning 38 lawmakers changed party yesterday. The gale of defections which might aggravate in the coming weeks led to moments of hysteria with PDP lawmakers celebrating openly with the decampees.
