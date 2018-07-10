See How Much Each Team Will Get For Participating At The World Cup!

Fifa confirmed in October 2017 that £302m would be shared between the 32 teams in Russia. The tournament winners will take home around £29m, while the runners-up will earn £21m.

But every team in the competition will receive a bonus just for reaching the finals. Each side is expected to rake in around £6m just for taking part.

Prize money per team at 2018 World Cup

Group stage – £6m

Last 16 – £9m

Quarter-finals – £12.1m

Fourth place – £16.6m

Third place – £18m

Runners up – £21m

Winners – £29m

Each player at the World Cup will get paid a match fee and a winning bonus system.

England will benefit from £5 million in bonuses if they win the World Cup – £215,000 per man.

But each team will pay a different bonus to their players.