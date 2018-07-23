See How Much Flying Eagles Will Get For Beating Mauritania 5-0

The Flying Eagles will be rewarded with a cash sum of N2.5 million following their 5-0 routing of hapless Mauritania in the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations to be hosted by Niger Republic.

Nazifi Yahaya scored a hat-trick while Afeez Aremu and Wasiu Alalade also got on the score sheet to seal an emphatic win for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after the win, captain of the side, Ukouwem Udoh, said that an earlier promise of a cash reward of N.5million did the magic for them, as they needed to score more goals in order to earn much.

Consequently, the wet and waterlogged Agege Township Stadium did not deter the side as they opened scoring inside the opening 11 minutes of the encounter through Wasiu Alalade.

Nazifi Yahaya doubled the advantage on 33 minutes and then made it 3-0 a minute after the restart when he headed home off a corner.

Aniekeme Asuquo scored Nigeria’s fourth goal, before Afeez Aremu completed the routing in the 87th minute with a fifth goal from the penalty spot, after a Flying Eagles attacker was brought down inside the box on his way to goal.

The team will receive now receive a total of N2.5 million after they put five behind their visitors.