See how NDLEA uncovered a major cocaine deal – Buhari’s aide

 

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, Lauretta Onochie, aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, revealed that 7.5kg of cocaine was seized by the National Drug law enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to the media aide, the cocaine concealed in two flanges  were seized at the Onne seaport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Onochie said electric metal cutting equipment were used to cut the oil equipment open.

She wrote:

A major cocaine seizure has been made at the Onne Seaport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. According to reports, the 7.5kg of cocaine was smartly concealed in two flanges. Flanges are oil-well equipment made of tough and thick steel.

“The examination of the container that brought them in lasted for 10 days. The discovery of the illicit drug entailed the use of cranes, fork lifts and electric metal cutting equipment. “

 


