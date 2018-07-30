Entertainment, Uncategorized

See Kizz Daniel’s New Album Cover

For fans of Kizz Daniel, there is no better time to bless the music industry with another album considering the challenges that faced his career in recent times.

The Fly Boy INC front-man has been thinking the same way and we could tell from the strings of hit songs and collaboration he has strategically dropped.

Kizz Daniel has just unveiled the album art for his sophomore studio album. It is titled ‘No Bad Songs’.

The art designed by celebrity photographer and graphic artist Amazing Klef will leaving you thinking ad wondering what is going on in Kizz Daniel’s mind.

No Bad Songs is scheduled to hit the stores in October 2018.

