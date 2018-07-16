See photos from MC Oluomo’s daughter’s Introduction/Nikkah Ceremony

The daughter of Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo got married over the weekend in a lovely Nikkah ceremony.

MC Oluomo is a popular National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader, one of the most popular people in Lagos state, almost as popular as the governor of the state.

MC shared the posts with gratitude to God and every other person that made the beautiful event successful.

He wrote:

“Thank you for attending my daughter introduction/ Nikai, your presence was highly appreciated. Thank you so much!

“Words alone cannot express the gratitude in my heart for attending. I surely felt blessed seeing you all my leaders in politics, colleagues, friends, followers and fans around me.

“Thank you for being part of the most amazing day in my life. I will forever be grateful for the role you all played. May the good Lord bless you.

“The day could not be completed without your presence thank you for being part of the celebration. I hope you did enjoy yourself. Thank you again and again.

“What can I ever do to repay you? I promise to be there for you as you were for me on this joyful day .

“I appreciate all you did. I will forever be indebted to you.

“Alhamdulillāh ٱلْـحَـمْـدُ للهِ‎

“No mater how much love a father have for his daughter, one day he will surely hand her over to another man that we later become her father , brother , Soul mate, and life partner.

“My daughter introduction/ Nikai ceremony Ayisat Adufe Akinsanya.

“Alhamdullai”.

See photos below:

