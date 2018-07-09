See Pictures Of The World’s Biggest Church Auditorium In Abuja Under Construction

Glory Sanctuary, The Lord’s Garden.

Abuja, Nigeria

Roofing Installation progresses for the world’s largest church auditorium. The 100,000 capacity Glory Sanctuary at The Lord’s Garden of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, Nigeria. The Church is led by Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche.

The roof spans 228m and will cover 22,148m2 – that’s over 2 hectares (5 acres) without any interior columns!

The project is being undertaken by Geometrica. Geometrica , Inc. designs and builds Domes and free form structures for Architectural and Industrial Applications. The Company specializes in space frames, building large structure, such as architectural structures and industrial domes.

The Company serves Sports Venues, convention centers, Houses of Worship, Offices, Industrial Plants, and Domes for environmental protection. Geometrica, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Cypress, Texas, USA

The project which commenced in 2014 will be completed and dedicated later in the year to the glory of God.