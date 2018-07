Actress Juliet Ibrahim and her sister Sonia are all shades of sister goals in this new photoshoot for her lashes tagged #shadesbyjulietibrahim.

From all indications, beauty obviously runs in their blood.

Juliet Ibrahim has also continued to use her personality to market her eyelashes after recruiting Big Brother Naija former housemate Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria