See The Pre-wedding Picture That Has Got People Talking

 

The picture in question

In this pre-wedding photo, the vehicle of the couple stopped by the roadside and the husband-to-be abandoned the mechanical work for his partner to take care of.

He could be pictured relaxed and seated on a cooler with an umbrella shielding him from harsh sun rays while his woman struggled with the car tyre with a spanner in her hand while still wearing her wedding.

Some feminists have frowned at the picture concept while others rated it so low. The identity of the couple remains unknown as the picture continues to generate arguments online.

