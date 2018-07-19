Entertainment, Gossip

See the question Bovi asked about the female Croatian President

Bovi has put forward a question to his social media followers concerning the conduct displayed by Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, the President of the Republic of Croatia, who hugged players of her national team after they lost to France.

Reacting to a video showing Kolinda hugging the players in the dressing room while most of them were just bare-chested, Bovi wondered if a male president can be allowed to try such if the players were females.

He wrote:

One of the stars of the World Cup. Loved her all round natural display. I watched as she went into the locker room of the players after defeating England and reaching the finals. Like a loving mother, she hugged each and every one of them (most of them were shirtless and on briefs). My question is, if a male president, say Macron for example (deliberately using another country’s president to avoid diversionary debate) went into the female locker room of the super falcons and gave each one of them a hug (while covered in sports bras and shorts only), what would the world say?

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

“Princess Vitarah would have been famous if she had s*x with me” – Speed Darlington

Rapper, AKA Set To Quit Instagram For Some Worthy Reasons (READ)

UK-based lady cries out as fraudster goes shopping with her card in Nigeria

Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw celebrates her 47th birthday today (Photos)

‘Don’t try this if you are not married’ – Nathaniel Bassey says as wife gives him a peck

How Yinka Quadri, Liz Da Silva, Dayo Amusa, Pasuma stormed MC Oluomo’s daughter’s wedding introduction (photos)

Fayose raises alarm over Police Helicopter flying over Ekiti government house

TV Personalities, Marian & Charles Anazodo, celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary

Why Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Will Be Better Than Davido’s Sophomore Album

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *