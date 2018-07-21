Trending

See The Way Fraudsters Are Using To Scam Nigerians Through POS Machines

Nigerians have got to be extra careful as fraudsters have upped their game in scamming unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard earned money. A man was caught on CCTV stealing the a POS machines at an eatery.

In the video which was posted online in order to identify the culprit (the man in a suit), the suspected fraudster can be seen standing at the counter while pretending to be a customer before stealing the POS machine after a staff turned away while attending to others.

The man immediately concealed the stolen machine in a newspaper before walking away.

According to reports, the scammers bug the POS machines and return them back to where they were stolen from. Once a debit/ATM card is swiped on them, the bank account details are forwarded to the fraudsters who will then clear their victim’s accounts withing minutes.

Watch Video Below;


