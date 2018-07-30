Local News

See Tonto Dikeh’s Best Investment As A Parent

 

King and Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed what she considers her best investment.

According to her, it’s a CCTV which enables her watch over her son, King, from anywhere in the world.

She shared a photo and wrote;

“My best investment as a parent is my MOMMY CCTV, I VIEW AND WATCH EVERY CORNER OF MY HOME FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

#MUMMYS MUST INVEST #WITH ALL THE EVIL IN THE WORLD ONE CANT BE TOO CAREFUL #SAFETY #MOTHERHOOD #MUMMIES DAYOUT BUT MY EYE STILL THEY PIKIN BODY #MOMSTER #KINGSMOM #KINGSEVERYTHING”

