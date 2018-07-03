Trending

See What A Mother Did After Finding Her Daughters Twerking In The Room

This is the moment a Spanish mum walked in on her daughters twerking in their bedroom and totally lost it. The girls were shaking it in front of their webcam when an older woman walked in carrying a laundry basket.

Without breaking stride, the mother removed her slipper and started swinging wildly at the girls mid-twerk.

The stunned kids frantically darted around the small room, shrieking uncontrollably.

One of the Facebook pages to host the video included UniLad, where it has been viewed four million times.

And the majority of social media users seemed to back the angry mum.

Watch Video below;


