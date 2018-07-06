Entertainment

See What Fans Did To Davido During His Performance

Davido recently visited his state of origin, Osun state; and one of the places he stopped at was the palace of the Ooni of Ile-Ife. Davido paid a visit to HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi in his palatial palace; and pictures of the visit surfaced on the internet.

It appears Davido treated his fans in Ile-Ife to a fine music performance at a Son of the Soil concert. The audience at the event pulled a surprise as they showered the singer with gifts while he was on stage performing his early career hit song, Dami Duro. The singer received what looks like a piece of art work, as well as a jacket from his fans; and he looked delighted to have receieved the gifts.

