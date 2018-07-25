Senate President’s Wife, Toyin Saraki Calls Out The Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday denied sending a detachment of its men to the residence of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Recall that some security operatives had blocked Saraki’s convoy at his Apo residence with a view to preventing it from leaving the house. But Saraki managed to drive himself to the National Assembly complex in a private vehicle.

The Police denied laying siege to Saraki’s residence. Instead, it said the men spotted at the residence were those attached to him and his residence.

Jimoh Moshood, Force spokesman, said in a statement that “the Inspector General of Police directed a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts in the episode.

“The police personnel seen in pictures in the media were those in the convoy of the Senate President and others attached to him and his residence.”

In a swift reaction to the claims by the Police, wife of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki took to her verified Twitter page to tell the Police Force to leave her out of the reported invasion of the residence of her husband by its operatives.

She wrote: “I am absolutely flabbergasted by @PoliceNG Jimoh Moshood on TV attempting to claim that these white vehicles that blockaded the road outside our Abuja residence could possibly be “protection provided to the Wife of the Senate President”

“Firstly I have never received any vehicle from @PoliceNG. Secondly, I believe these vehicles bear a striking resemblance to cars donated by my dear brother @AlikoDangote. I hope DSP Jimoh Moshood can leave me out of this unseemly contretemps. Thank you!”

Dear @channelstv @sunrisedailynow I am absolutely flabbergasted by @PoliceNG Jimoh Moshood on TV attempting to claim that these white vehicles that blockaded the road outside our Abuja residence could possibly be "protection provided to the Wife of the Senate President" ! pic.twitter.com/QGK5yckijD — Toyin Saraki (@ToyinSaraki) July 25, 2018

Firstly I have never received any vehicle from @PoliceNG

Secondly, I believe these vehicles bear a striking resemblance to cars donated by my dear brother @AlikoDangote.

I hope DSP Jimoh Moshood can leave me out of this unseemly contretemps. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Q9uliPkrZt — Toyin Saraki (@ToyinSaraki) July 25, 2018

It was bad enough that I was forced to endure a mass invasion of my privacy, with the mis-identification of a guest at a private family occasion, falsely, as one of the @PoliceNG Offa Bank Robbery suspects. The Police did nothing to correct this widely circulated falsehood. pic.twitter.com/dKau9yUYYF — Toyin Saraki (@ToyinSaraki) July 25, 2018

It is a long standing family tradition, which I try to uphold, to remember and to try to rehabilitate the less privileged, the unfortunate, the displaced, and even the incarcerated in penitentiaries around the nation, quietly, whenever one can. pic.twitter.com/X6azIlWvsQ — Toyin Saraki (@ToyinSaraki) July 25, 2018