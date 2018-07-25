Trending

Senate President’s Wife, Toyin Saraki Calls Out The Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday denied sending a detachment of its men to the residence of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Recall that some security operatives had blocked Saraki’s convoy at his Apo residence with a view to preventing it from leaving the house. But Saraki managed to drive himself to the National Assembly complex in a private vehicle.

The Police denied laying siege to Saraki’s residence. Instead, it said the men spotted at the residence were those attached to him and his residence.

Jimoh Moshood, Force spokesman, said in a statement that “the Inspector General of Police directed a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts in the episode.

“The police personnel seen in pictures in the media were those in the convoy of the Senate President and others attached to him and his residence.”

In a swift reaction to the claims by the Police, wife of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki took to her verified Twitter page to tell the Police Force to leave her out of the reported invasion of the residence of her husband by its operatives.

She wrote: “I am absolutely flabbergasted by @PoliceNG Jimoh Moshood on TV attempting to claim that these white vehicles that blockaded the road outside our Abuja residence could possibly be “protection provided to the Wife of the Senate President”

“Firstly I have never received any vehicle from @PoliceNG. Secondly, I believe these vehicles bear a striking resemblance to cars donated by my dear brother @AlikoDangote. I hope DSP Jimoh Moshood can leave me out of this unseemly contretemps. Thank you!”

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


You may also like

JAMB Warns Cyber Café Operators Against Overcharging Of Candidates

FG Not Willing To Save For Rainy Day – CBN Cries Out

All public servants must fly Nigerian carrier – FG

Dog “Singing” Britney Spears’ Song, Toxic, Has Got The Internet Amazed (Watch)

Tension In Town As Police Arrests Buhari’s Son For This Shocking Reason (Details)

Photos From Mass Burial Of Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram

Six SARS Officers Arrested For Allegedly Extorting N40,000 From Twin Brothers

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th July

Saraki’s Invitation: Nigeria’s Law Not For The Poor Alone – Presidency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *