Senate Probes Death Of NYSC Member Allegedly Killed By Policeman In Abuja

The Senate on Thursday, observed a minute of silence in honour of late Miss Linda Angela Igwetu who was shot dead by a Policeman. Miss Igwetu was a Corps Member who was to pass out on Thursday (Today),

Following a motion brought to the upper legislative Chamber by Sen. Atai Aidoko, the senate also directed its relevant committee to begin probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Sen. Aidoko in his presentation alleged that the late Igwentu was refused treatment at the Garki Hospital, Abuja, saying that the hospital was insisting on a Police report.

The Nigerian Police have however denied the allegation saying that late Miss Linda Igwetu received treatment at the hospital.

However, the Nigerian Senate in considering the motion, resolved to the police as well as the hospital, citing that the law making arm had already passed a law that compels hospitals to treat victims of gunshot wounds without a Police report.

The President of the Senate who in his comments insisted that every Nigerian life is important

The Senate, thereafter resolved to mandate its Committee on Youth and Sports to investigate the death of the Corps Member and its Committee on Health to investigate the non-treatment of the patient while its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the cause of the incident.

All three Committees have been directed to report back to the Senate in 2-weeks.

Speaking further on the motion, Saraki said: “There are two issues here. One, is how could this have happened? How could the officer mistakenly or otherwise have shot in such a way that led to this young lady’s death?

“Secondly, we have passed this Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Act, and the President assented to it on the 30th of December 2017.Until we start holding people accountable to these kinds of incidents, they will not stop.

“What is the point of us passing a Bill, and the President assenting to it, then it becomes law, and still, people will decide that they will not treat a patient.

“Is it that they are not well-informed? Is it that they were not aware that such a law exists? There are a number of issues that we need to address.

“Every Nigerian life is important. Especially young ones that are just about to start their own lives and careers.

“This is a loss that could have been avoided. We must continue to show that we will continue to defend our people and defend them here. Let us stand and observe a one-minute silence for Ms. Linda,” Saraki said.

