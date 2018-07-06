Senator Dino Melaye Roasted On Social Media After Posting This

Lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye was attacked on social media after he took his regular shots at his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The rift between members of the ruling party is getting wider by the day.

This time, Senator Dino Melaye who has been accused of gun running has taken to his instagram page to express his frustration with the ruling All Progressive Congress , APC.

According to him , “APC scatter scatter, everything jaga jaga, put broom in the air”

The statement did not go down well with his followers, and they reacted. One commenter, Lexy stood out with a berating comment as seen below:

“Are you not ashamed of yourself? @Dinomelaye the place you always travel to and take all these pictures is that how beautiful your constituency is? you collect constituency allowance yet you won’t execute any project..you are a failure and an embarrassment to the Nigerian people..the same party that brought you in is now a terrible party..if u like run to PDP again we are wise now..una mata don cast tey tey..change party up and down like the way you change some of our actresses..didnt you see Macron? What have you learnt? Don’t know if you are competing with Huspuppy for Gucci King. U and your party have failed us. You will rot in jail, yeye man..f*ck you.”