Senator Lanre Tejuoso who defected from APC to PDP on Tuesday, returns to APC

Senator Lanre Tejuoso who defected with the 15 senators from APC on Tuesday July 24th, has returned to the ruling party, APC.

He said this via his twitter handle while sharing photos from his visit to President Buhari last night.

He wrote ;

My committee will work with @Fmohnigeria & Dev. Partners to ensure upgrade of 10,000 PHCs in each political ward across the country. As I have always said, we must ensure that every Nigerian has access to basic healthcare. Meanwhile, I remain a member of #APC @OfficialAPCNg ✌

